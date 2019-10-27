|
Those who knew Jeanne Zouck note that she had a stubborn streak, and it remained with her to the end. She did not want to celebrate a 100th birthday, so two months to the day short of that milestone she died peacefully in her bed in the company of her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Paul Gratz, and other devoted caregivers.
Born Jeanne Elizabeth Slonaker on December 8, 1919, she was raised in Pottstown, PA, where she graduated from Pottstown High School in 1937, and the Pierce School of Business Administration in Philadelphia, receiving her certification in Office Management in 1939. Jeanne worked in that field in Philadelphia until her marriage to Edward A. Zouck on September 12, 1942.
Jeanne and Ted lived in Bethlehem the whole of their married lives. While Ted devoted his working life in both the manufacturing and research aspects of Bethlehem Steel, Jeanne gave her energies to volunteer work at the Red Cross, St. Luke's Hospital, in many aspects of the life and ministries of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, and, for over 25 years, in the Bethlehem School District. In for the long haul in all of her activities, Jeanne's compassion drew her to those who needed an advocate, whether it was reminding doctors in the E.R. that bad news needed to be delivered personally and privately, or assisting elementary school students whose backgrounds had not afforded them the means to thrive academically.
Those who knew and loved her well remember her as quietly independent; stubborn, yet understanding; resilient, yet firm; compassionate, yet demanding. She loved ice cream, music, children, and travel, not necessarily in that order. Rather than describe her faith, she lived it, receptive of love, and giving it abundantly. "Jeanne stories" reveal her humor, her openness, and her commitment to life.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Katherine; her husband of 59 years, Ted; and her brother, Robert. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Paul Gratz; her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Patrick and Alysha Lacey, and their children, Silas and Pearl; and her grandson Cameron Lacey and his son Brogan; nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.
Jeanne gave love, lived a life of love, and died surrounded by love. May she rest in peace.
A Memorial service will be held at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will occur before the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel, and a reception will follow immediately after in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, with "Thrift Shop Ministries" noted in the memo line. A decades-long volunteer there, Jeanne would be so pleased to know that these donations will be used to support the efforts of the Boys and Girls Club of South Bethlehem. A guest book may be signed at the funeral home website pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019