Jeannette A. Walters, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, the late Warren H. Walters. Born in Freemansburg, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Virginia E. (Bowman) Patton. Her most rewarding role in life was motherhood, and she delighted in lovingly raising her three children. She was a life-long member of Trinity U.C.C. and served the Lord through various church activities including the choir, Womens' Guild, Consistory and more. She was deeply religious and her faith was reflected throughout her life. Her friends and family will remember her sweet disposition, selfless nature and generous spirit. Jeannette loved to read and enjoyed traveling with her family as well as group tours. During her life she traveled to as many as 15 countries, the highlight of which was The Holy Land.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son William Durst of Bethlehem; daughter Janine Cicconi and her husband Christopher of Hershey; and her son Timothy Walters and his wife Kathy of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren Magdalen, Nicolaus and Stormy and many loving nieces and nephews. The youngest of nine children, Jeannette was preceded in death by her siblings Bill, John, LaMar, Emily, Virginia, Laura, Irma and Charles.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Phoebe Ministries, 1925 W. Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019