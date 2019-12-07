Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Jeannette D. Barr Obituary
Jeannette D. Barr, 96 years, a lifelong resident of Catasauqua, died Friday, December 6th, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harold W. "Budd" Barr. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Sherman T. and Florence (Hoffman) Matchette.

Jeannette was a member of Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church of Catasauqua. She enjoyed and was known for her baking. Jeannette loved gardening and playing cards in her card club. She also spent her time volunteering at the Catasauqua Thrift Shop. Jeannette's favorite color was red, if you can attend the services please wear red. The family would like to thank the staff of Fellowship Villa for the loving care they extended to Jeannette and her family.

Surviving are her daughter Linda Breslin and husband Tim; son Gregory Barr and fiance Kerry Wagner and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother James Matchette and sister Lydia Faust.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday December 10th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the church, to Fellowship Villa care of the funeral home or to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2019
