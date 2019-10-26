|
Jeannette G. Williamson, age 90, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Moravian Village, Bethlehem. She is the wife of Rae R. Williamson, her loving husband of 69 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Harold B. and Edith J. Garland (nee Allam). She was a 1947 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Temple University, from which she received an honorary certificate. Before starting a family in Hamburg, NY, she worked in the Industrial Relations, Medical Records and Claims Departments of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. After becoming a stay at home mom, Jeannette taught Sunday school and served as a youth counselor at the Hamburg United Methodist Church, in addition to being active in adult fellowship programs. She served as a Girl Scout Leader for Wanakah, NY, Troop 1456 and chaired women's activities for the Bethlehem Steel Management Club. Jeannette and her family returned to Bethlehem in 1977 and joined the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem. She was an insurance agent for the Garland Insurance Agency, earning a LUTC Fellow designation, until her retirement. She volunteered as a reader for RADPRIN. Her favorite pastimes included crossword puzzles and jeopardy, playing pinochle and bridge, visiting the ocean and spending time with family. She was a member of the Women's Club and Tuesday Club of Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, she will be deeply missed by her sister, Eleanore A. Weiss of Atlanta, GA; brother, Harold B. Garland Jr. of Bethlehem, PA; daughters, Ann Cohen (Leon) of Nashua, NH, and Karen Williamson of Whitehall, PA; granddaughter, Corinne Peck (Ron) and great-grandson Gavin; step grandchildren and great-grandchildren Marcell (Steve), Matthew (Donna), Autumn, Emily, Chloe and Max; in addition to nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a stepsister, Cynthia Fehnel (nee Garland) of Verona, NJ.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 P.M on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or the First Presbyterian Church, 2344 Center St, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019