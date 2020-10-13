Jeannette Layson Richardson Smoll, 79, of Lawrenceville, a loving and wonderful wife, mother and adoring grandmother passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro following a long and difficult battle with dementia.
Jeannette and her devoted husband, John Smoll, were long-time residents amd well-known fixtures in Quakertown, PA. She was indeed small, (5'0"), but had a personality twice her size. She always went out of her way to get to know everyone wherever she was and had a magical way of making people laugh and feel special. Together, she and John, operated Smoll's Sportsman Shop on Broad St. in Quakertown from 1976-1983. She always became self-appointed caregiver to family and friends alike in their time of need. After John's retirement, the couple moved up-state to the beautiful countryside in Tioga County.
Jeannette was born in the Flushing neighborhood in the borough of Queens in New York City. She grew up and began attending school in New Rochelle, NY. Her family moved to West Virginia, and she graduated from Keyser High School in 1959. Soon after she attended Potomac State College, also in Keyser, and graduated with an Associates Degree in Home Economics.
Jeannette is survived by her beloved and devoted husband, and partner of 47 years: John Smoll; her loving children: Brad and Alicia Richardson; her grandchildren: Douglas, Maria, and Lucas Richardson, who will adore her forever; nieces: Sheila Layson, and Lisa Layson Glynn; and nephew: Richard Layson. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Yvette (Bellanger) Layson, Sr.; brother: Robert Layson, Jr.; in-laws: John and Gladys Smoll; 1st husband: Donald Richardson; former in-laws: Frank "Tad" and Marjorie (Wiggins) Richardson; and her sister-in-law: Margaret Richardson.
In accordance with her wishes, her arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901, and there will be no public services. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 800-272-3900. To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com
.