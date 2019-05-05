|
Jeannette Sayegh, 71, of Allentown passed away May 3rd at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Fadel and Tisbine Sayegh. She was a retired garment worker and dietary aide. She is survived by her sister Antoinette Sayegh of Damascus, Syria, brother Tony Sayegh of Alexandria, VA, brother Johnny Sayegh of Bethlehem, sister Salem Youssef of California, sister Tisbine Moussa of Allentown, brother Joseph Sayegh of Maryland and sister Aline Rodriguez of Northampton; 13 nieces and nephews. Services: viewing Tuesday, May 7th at 10 a.m. in St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown with funeral service at 11:00. Interment at Laurel Cemetery. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions can be made to St. George Church, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019