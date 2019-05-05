Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Sayegh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Sayegh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeannette Sayegh Obituary
Jeannette Sayegh, 71, of Allentown passed away May 3rd at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Fadel and Tisbine Sayegh. She was a retired garment worker and dietary aide. She is survived by her sister Antoinette Sayegh of Damascus, Syria, brother Tony Sayegh of Alexandria, VA, brother Johnny Sayegh of Bethlehem, sister Salem Youssef of California, sister Tisbine Moussa of Allentown, brother Joseph Sayegh of Maryland and sister Aline Rodriguez of Northampton; 13 nieces and nephews. Services: viewing Tuesday, May 7th at 10 a.m. in St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown with funeral service at 11:00. Interment at Laurel Cemetery. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions can be made to St. George Church, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now