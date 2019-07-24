|
|
Jeannine B. (Bouillier) Siegmond, 95, of Parryville, died peacefully early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Warren E. Siegmond. Born in Choisy'le'roi, Dept of Seine, France, she was the daughter of the late Jeorges and Marie (Plainard) Bouillier.
Jeannine was employed by the Este'e Lauder Co., New York, NY, as vice president of corporate administration and assistant to the president from 1962 to 1993. She was a member of the French National Army Administration, achieving rank of Cpl. Jeannine served on the Parryville Borough Council, and the Gala Committee, Foundation Committee of the former Blue Mountain Health Systems, Carbon County. She was a member of the Palmerton Concourse Club.
Survivors: Her caregivers, Harriet, Elaine, Lisa, Nancy, Louise, Jessica, June, Teresa, Charla, Deb, Rosie, and Steve. friends, Alicia and Robert Silliman, and Judith Shutack, of Jim Thorpe. nephew, Jean-Francois Bouillier in France. She was predeceased by a brother, Jacques D. Bouillier.
Services: Memorial Services, 4:00PM Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 48071. Call, 3:30PM-4:00PM Wednesday in funeral home. Private Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite #609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019