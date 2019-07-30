Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Jeff A. Allison Obituary
Jeff A. Allison, 49, of Quakertown, passed away on Fri., Jul., 26, at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of Hank & Margie (Hillegass) Allison. Jeff graduated from Quakertown High School in 1988 and worked as a Welder at Valley Precision in Quakertown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 242 and former member of Coopersburg Firehouse and Silver Creek. Jeff was an avid hunter, fisher, and golfer. He loved 4 wheeling, being outdoors, dirt and stock car racing and of course his NY Rangers and NY Giants team. Surviving along with his parents is many close loving cousins and step-brother: Craig Allison, of OR. He is predeceased by step-brother: Scott Allison, formerly of CA. Funeral service will be held 3:30 PM, Fri., Aug., 2, in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, with calling hours beginning at 2:00 PM. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
