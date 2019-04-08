62 years of age and longtime resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday evening April 5, 2019. He was the husband of Katherine M. "Kathy" (Marushak) Gerhard for 40 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Henry and Nannette "Nan" (Fetzer) Gerhard Raber, and step-son of June Gerhard and the late Edgar A. Raber. Jeff graduated from Whitehall High School in 1974, where he was a very talented baseball and football player. A two time inductee into the Whitehall High School Sports Hall of Fame, he loved coaching baseball and football in both Hokey and Coplay. He currently was Operations Manager for the Coplay-Whitehall Sewer Authority for over 40 years. Jeff was a very social person, and enjoyed his memberships in many area clubs and organizations. He is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter Amanda Bashore and husband Jon of Whitehall; sons Drew and his wife Nanci of New Tripoli, Kurt and wife Alyssa of Kempton, and Bruce of Whitehall; his cherished grandchildren Kendall, Derek, Riley and Luke; sister in law Brenda (Hill) Gerhard of Florida; predeceased by brothers Henry "Skip and Ronald Gerhard.Services will be 11:00 am Thursday April 11, 2019 in Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall PA 18052, with Rev. Michael J. Bodnyk officiating. BOTH of his visitations will take place at the Church; 5:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday evening and 10:00 to 10:45 am Thursday morning. Interment will be strictly private following the service.Memorial contributions honoring Jeff may be presented to the Hokendauqua Park and Playground Assoc. (HPPA) Post Office Box 84 Whitehall, PA 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary