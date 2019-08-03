|
Jeffrey Alan Gillette, 65, of Bangor, passed away on July 31, 2019 in New Eastwood Nursing Home, Easton. He was the beloved husband of Bernadine "Sam" Gillette with whom he shared his life for over 25 years and married for 14 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Thomas and Pauline (Burkhardt) Gillette. He had worked for Victaulic of Easton for 20 years and was of the Lutheran faith. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Rood, Emily Henley, Erik Gillette, Evan Gillette, Elliot Gillette; stepchildren, Michael Easterday, Jamie Easterday; siblings, Shirley Gillette, Bruce Gillette, Thomas Gillette, Stephen Gillette, Michael Gillette and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org Contributions in memory of Jeffrey may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 3, 2019