Jeffrey A. Lazar, 65, of Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2019. He was the son of the late Kathryn (Morekin) and Geza Lazar. He was the loving husband of Karen (Grubbs) Lazar.Jeff loved his family and cherished his time spent with them. He earned his Mechanical Engineering Degree from Lehigh University in 1975. Jeff was a structural engineer (PE) at Hanover Engineering Associates Inc. where he enjoyed the various projects he worked on. Previously, he worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 25 years where he gained extensive knowledge and experience in the industry. He enjoyed taking care of his yard, documentaries, The Three Stooges, grilling, going to the beach and walking his dog.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Karen Lazar; children, Kalyn Lazar and Kevin Lazar and brother, Gregory Lazar. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Wednesday February 6, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 in the funeral home. Burial will be held at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the ASPCA P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com