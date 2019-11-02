|
Jeffrey C. Bowen, 46 of Allentown, passed away July 22, 2019. He was the son of Curtis R. and Frances (Ling) Bowen. He was a graduate of Allentown High School and Northampton Area Community College. Recently he was a home caretaker for his father and prior to that he worked at Big Lots stores. Jeffrey enjoyed bowling, collecting sports memorbilia and watching baseball games especially the Iron Pigs.
He was predeceased by his mother, his father passed away, October 31, 2019.
A joint service for Curtis and Jeffrey, will be held 11:00 Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019