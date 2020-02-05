Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Jeffrey Christoff
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Jeffrey Christoff


1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Christoff Obituary
Jeffrey Christoff, 62, of Lehighton, formerly of Northampton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff and his wife, Lonnie (Rutman), celebrated 25 years of marriage on January 14th. Jeff was born January 25, 1958 in Northampton, son of the late Stanley and Mary (Klusarits) Christoff. Jeff graduated in 1975 from Northampton Area High School and attended Rutgers University. He worked for the US Postal Service for 35 years as a mail carrier. He was currently working as a courier with First Northern Bank. Jeff enjoyed following Rutgers sports, especially football. He was an active member of the Northampton Hungarian Hall and president of the Ring of Fire Club. He loved playing games and watching all sports with family and friends. Survivors: wife, Lonnie; son, Zachary; brothers, Stanley F. Christoff and wife, Beatrice, and Larry S. Christoff and wife, Sue; several nieces and nephews; pet dog, Cash. Services: A Prayer Service will be Thursday, February 6th at 1:30 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather Thursday 12 – 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be presented to the Prostate Cancer Foundation c/o funeral home in loving memory of Jeff.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020
