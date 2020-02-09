Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Grandview Cemetery
2735 Walbert Ave.
Allentown, PA
Jeffrey David Kleckner, 70, of South Whitehall Township, died February 6, 2020 at home. Jeffrey was a business teacher at the East Penn School District from 1973 until retiring in 2005. Prior to that, he worked at the Bethlehem School District from 1972-1973. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George R. and Janis B. (Geidner) Kleckner. He received his B.S. from Bloomsburg University in 1971 and his M.Ed from Lehigh University in 1975. He was a member of the PSEA, NEA and the PASR.

Survivors: Cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave. Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to a .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
