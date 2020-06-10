Jeffrey E. Fletcher, Sr. 71, of Catasauqua, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020. Jeffrey was the husband of Jeanette (Schoeneberger) who passed in 2008. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Marshall and Florence (Hassler) Fletcher. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Jeff worked as a Millwright for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation. He was a member of American Legion Post 215, and the Masonic Temple both in Catasauqua. He was a Knights Templar (Scottish Rite Cathedral) in Allentown. Jeff was a die hard Philly Sports Fan. He loved vacationing in the mountains with his family. Surviving is his son Jeffrey E. Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Northampton, daughters; Kimberly wife of Michael Race of Catasauqua, and Melissa wife of Donald Stratton of Salisbury Twp. His sister Judith wife of Charles Erb of S. Whitehall. Jeff's grandchildren are; Jessica, Brittney, Ellie, Jacob, and Marlie. Additionally he has three great grandchildren. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be on Saturday at 12:30 pm in the Fairview Cemetery, West Catasauqua. Calling will be on Saturday from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua. The family suggests that anyone who is attending should wear their most comfortable Philly Sports Attire. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans Assn., 1190 Grange Rd. P2, Allentown, Pa. 18106



