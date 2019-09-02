Morning Call Obituaries
Jeffrey E. Frank, 70, of Schnecksville, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in his residence. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Arlene G. (Mohr) Frank of Allentown and the late Earl M. Frank, Jr. Jeff was a graduate of Parkland H.S. and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era. He was a very well-known local radio personality and restaurant owner.

Survivors: Mother; Son: Jeffrey M. Frank of Bethlehem; Brother: James W. Frank and his wife Betsy of Allentown; Jeff is also survived by 2 nieces and their families.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Camelot for Children, 2354 W. Emaus Ave., Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019
