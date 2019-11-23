Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Jeffrey Wandler
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home
326 E. 21 st St.
Northampton, PA
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Reichel Funeral Home
326 E. 21 st St.
Northampton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
117 Washington St.
Bath, PA
Jeffrey E. Wandler Obituary
Jeffrey E. Wandler, 48, of Moore Township, passed away suddenly on November 17, 2019 at home. Born October 4, 1971 in Allentown, he was a son of Edward, Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Suranofsky) Wandler. Jeffrey worked at Alpha Packaging, Bethlehem for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Bath. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his father, Jeffrey is survived by his children, Brock, Gage and Shelby; brothers, Edward, Jr. and his wife, Jill, Michael and his wife, Beth, and Steven; several nieces and nephews.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 117 Washington St., Bath. Family and friends may call Tuesday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in loving memory of Jeffrey.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019
