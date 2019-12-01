Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Following Services
Jeffrey J. Crocus


1954 - 2019
Jeffrey J. Crocus Obituary
Jeffrey J. Crocus, 65, of Bethlehem, passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born March 12, 1954, in Bethlehem; son of the late Edward J. and Helen (Press) Crocus.

Jeffrey was a 1972 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Northampton Community College. He was a lifelong entrepreneur. Jeffrey enjoyed Margarita Sundays at his pool with family and friends, as well as spending time at the beach.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Anne Boyer and husband, James; and Beth Kondorossy and husband, Chris; sister, Jacqueline M. Saylor and husband, Barry; brother, Gary E. Crocus and wife, Wendy; as well as his four granddaughters.

A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Northampton County, 4240 Fritch Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18020. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
