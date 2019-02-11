|
Jeffrey J. Sigley, 63, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Fountain Hill on February 28, 1955 to the late Wesley and Pauline Sigley. SURVIVORS: children: Heather L. Sigley, Michelle L. Dimmitt, Tina M. Rodweller, Christopher W. Dimmitt Jr.; grandson: Aidyn Sigley-Hicks; several step grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother: Wesley Jr.SERVICE: Lower Saucon Sportsman's Assoc. 2389 Easton Rd, Bethlehem, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 after 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2019