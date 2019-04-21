Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Jeffrey K. Brady

Jeffrey K. Brady Obituary
Jeffrey K. Brady, 55, of Breinigsville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the husband of Ellen M. (Milke), with whom he shared the last four years. Born in Sinking Spring, he was the son of the late Jack K. and Catherine M. (Hartline) Brady. Jeff graduated in 1981 from Parkland High School and from Kutztown University Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He was employed for 20 years at Ironton Telephone Company as a repair supervisor. He was an avid hunter, sportsman, outdoor enthusiast, and a professional photographer whose photos can be found published in various catalogues.In addition to his wife Ellen and his loving dog Zoey, survivors include brother Craig M. (Doris) of Slatington, sister Jill K. Caruso (Jim) of Carlisle; nieces Ariel and Katie and nephews Eric and Gavin.Celebration services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
