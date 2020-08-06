1/1
Jeffrey L. Chewning
Jeffrey L. Chewning, 76, of Palmer, died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice in Allentown. He was the loving husband of Michele Chewning with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Long Beach, California, he was the son of the late Walter and Kathryn (Bell) Chewning.

Jeffrey honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy working as an operations specialist for over 23 years. He later worked for the Northampton County Prison as a guard for over 18 years before retiring. He enjoyed playing golf and meeting with his friends of the Fleet Reserve Association.

In addition to his wife, Jeffrey is survived by his cousin, Diane and her husband, Don of Bethlehem; and a daughter. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St John the Baptist Slovak Church, 924 N. Front St., Allentown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Masks are required for entry and social distancing is recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20004-2608. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St John the Baptist Church
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St John the Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 5, 2020
My deepest condolences to Jeff's family. R.I.P. It was a pleasure working with you for many years.
David Henderson
Coworker
August 5, 2020
A good man, absolutely one of the smartest and well-read I have ever known. A good Guard, and a genuinely open-minded man. You will be missed Jeff.
Richard R.J. Guarino
Friend
