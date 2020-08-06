Jeffrey L. Chewning, 76, of Palmer, died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice in Allentown. He was the loving husband of Michele Chewning with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Long Beach, California, he was the son of the late Walter and Kathryn (Bell) Chewning.
Jeffrey honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy working as an operations specialist for over 23 years. He later worked for the Northampton County Prison as a guard for over 18 years before retiring. He enjoyed playing golf and meeting with his friends of the Fleet Reserve Association.
In addition to his wife, Jeffrey is survived by his cousin, Diane and her husband, Don of Bethlehem; and a daughter. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St John the Baptist Slovak Church, 924 N. Front St., Allentown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Masks are required for entry and social distancing is recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20004-2608. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.