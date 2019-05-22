Jeffrey L. Davis, 57 of Suwanee, GA, passed away on May 12, 2019. He was the husband of Wendee L. Marx-Davis. He was born in Bethlehem on September 10, 1961 son of the late Charles and Pearl Queen (Maxwell) Davis. Jeffrey graduated from Liberty High School in 1979 where he was an athlete and a member of the State Championship soccer team. He later graduated from Allentown Business School with an Associates Degree in Business. He was a coach for the Bethlehem Saints football team. He served as the NAACP Vice President of the Bethlehem branch and as the President of the Allentown branch. He was the President of the Central Baptist Layman's Association. Jeffrey was a member of St. Paul's Baptist Church and was involved in several committees and as a trustee. SURVIVORS: Wife Wendee; daughter Jaleesa Davis; brother Ronald Davis and his wife Terri; sister Gwendolyn A. Davis and her fiancé Kenneth Ayers; a grandson on the way; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Sylvester Davis, Sr., and Charles F. Davis, Jr., sister Jacqueline Davis and nephew Marquis Davis. SERVICE: Viewing on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 from 9AM-10AM and the service at 10AM at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 925 E. Goepp St., Bethlehem. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem.CONTRIBUTIONS: to the American Kidney Foundation. Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary