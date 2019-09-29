|
Jeffrey Lee Demko, 66, of Albrightsville, passed away on September 25, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of George E. Demko, of Allentown, and the late Burdell (Kulp) Demko. Jeffrey was a Grounds Foreman at Muhlenberg College for almost 40 years. He was also a DJ on Friday nights at WALN Cable Radio, where he was known as "The Rossman". Jeffrey's first love was music. He was also a fan of Nascar, and loved his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Yankees, and loved to help people.
He is survived by his fiancé, Toni Claire Coleman; his father, George E. Demko; his son, Justin Demko, of Bound Brook, NJ; Toni's Son, Nick Coleman; siblings: Cindy and Donald Stauffer, of Allentown; Ricky and Debra Demko, of Allentown; and his niece: Alicia Knauff. He was predeceased by his former spouse, Patricia Demko. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 3, at 11 am at the Falk Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1418 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055. Family and friends are welcome to gather beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army, 144 N. 8th St. Allentown PA. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at Falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019