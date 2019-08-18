Morning Call Obituaries
|
Jeffrey L. "Rookie" Witmer, 63, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He and his wife, Debra M. (Buehler), celebrated their 20th anniversary. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Doris V. (Zerby) Witmer who raised him with the assistance of George Olexa. A 1974 graduate of William Allen High School, Jeffrey was employed at Lehigh Law and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Survivors: wife; daughters, Samantha and Jessica; grandchildren, Stephan and Sage; step-sons, Shaun D. and Justin G. Matsinko; step-daughter, Danielle M. Cerqueira and husband, Chad; step-grandchildren, Bradyn and Payton Cerqueira; uncle, Dennis Zerby.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
