Jeffrey Louis Meyer

Jeffrey Louis Meyer Obituary
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Meyer, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late Louis and Doris (Baker) Meyer. He was the devoted husband of 31 years to Jackie Meyer of Bethlehem. Jeff dedicated his life to caring for both children and adults with disabilities and was employed by Somerset Hill School and Keystone Human Services. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at his mountain house. Jeff also loved the NY Yankees, his dogs, playing pool, collecting antiques, coins and sports memorabilia. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem.He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Jackie; and daughters, Melissa and Jenny Meyer.Viewing hours will be held in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, on Friday, May 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st St. Bethlehem. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.In lieu flowers, contributions may be made in Jeff's name to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019
