Jeffrey M. Koren, 69 of Allentown, PA, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence. Born December 20, 1950 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late William Koren, Sr. and the late Caroline (Huth) Koren. Jeffrey was last employed as a Draftsman for Mack Trucks, Inc., Allentown, for 20 years before retiring in 1989. Jeffrey enjoyed working with stained glass and owned Quality Stained Glass Co., Allentown for many years. He was an avid target shooter, and a life member of the Guthsville Rod & Gun club, Orefield, PA. He served his country as a Lance Cpl. in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a son, Shaun W. Koren and wife Amanda of Kenilworth, NJ, daughters, Jessica L., wife of Jason Weiland and Jacquelyn M. Koren, wife of Joel Mancini both of Bethlehem, PA, brothers, Douglas J. Koren and wife Raye of Allentown, PA and Jason S. Koren and wife Jan of Coopersburg, PA, sister, Deborah, wife of Ronald Smith of Columbia, SC and 2 granddaughters, Morgan and Layla. He was predeceased by a brother, William Koren, Jr.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on March 23, 2020 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Calling hour from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment with military honors will follow in Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
