Jeffrey M. Markley, age 77, previously of Coopersburg, PA passed away on June 24, 2019 at his home in Juno Beach, FL. Jeffrey was born in Palmerton, PA to Willard and Phyllis (Haigh) Markley.
He graduated from Quakertown High School in 1960. He joined the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Boxer until 1964. After completion of his Naval service, he was employed by Bethlehem Steel's Homer Research Laboratories, Bethlehem, PA as a Class A Electrician for 36 years. After retirement, he worked for the Hampton Inn in Allentown, PA and Marriott Courtyard in West Palm Beach, FL as Chief Facilities Engineer.
He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved companion, Margaret Kavounas.
He is survived by daughters Kimberly Trackman (Kenneth) and Sheila Fritch, grandson Christopher Fritch. Also survived by sister Joan Krotz (Richard), niece Kristina Verna (Luke), great nephew Brandon Verna and great niece Mia Verna.
Private service will be held in FL.
Contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019