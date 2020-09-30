As combat brothers and defenders of our nation;
We salute our comrade who, as we have,
sacrificed much more than many can understand
to keep this nation a free nation. It is he who fought
and paid a price which so many have not done.
We of the Military Order of the Purple Heart
offer our deepest sympathy to you,
the family of our fallen comrade.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
at this time of sorrow.
He will no longer have to suffer the wounds
of battle or of life . For he has now
found peace with his God.
In remembrance of our fallen Patriot,
Officers and Members:
Department of Pennsylvania
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Michael J. Mescavage, Cdr. Ret.
1/