As combat brothers and defenders of our nation;

We salute our comrade who, as we have,

sacrificed much more than many can understand

to keep this nation a free nation. It is he who fought

and paid a price which so many have not done.

We of the Military Order of the Purple Heart

offer our deepest sympathy to you,

the family of our fallen comrade.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you

at this time of sorrow.

He will no longer have to suffer the wounds

of battle or of life . For he has now

found peace with his God.

In remembrance of our fallen Patriot,

Officers and Members:

Department of Pennsylvania

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Michael J. Mescavage, Cdr. Ret.



MIKE MESCAVAGE, Cdr.