Jeffrey N. Bond
Jeffrey N. Bond, 72, of Kempton, PA. passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of the late Nevin A. and Marian E. (Fetherolf) Bond. Survivors: Daughter, Katie M. Bond, Harrington, DE.; sons, Matthew C. Bond, Reinholds, PA., and Christopher M. (Vickie) Bond, Fleetwood, PA.; brothers, Gary E. (Jan) Bond, Kutztown, PA., David M. (Deborah) Bond and Jonathan C. (Kelly) Bond both of Kempton, PA.; sister, Rosemary (Jay) Drey, Topton, PA.; sister-in-law, Riemke Bond, Kempton, PA.; six grandchildren. His funeral service will be October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM in New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road Kempton, PA. 19529. Calling hour begins at 9:30 AM. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kutztown HOBOS at 325 Trexler Ave Kutztown, PA 19530. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
09:30 AM
New Bethel Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
New Bethel Church
Funeral services provided by
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 29, 2020
As combat brothers and defenders of our nation;
We salute our comrade who, as we have,
sacrificed much more than many can understand
to keep this nation a free nation. It is he who fought
and paid a price which so many have not done.
We of the Military Order of the Purple Heart
offer our deepest sympathy to you,
the family of our fallen comrade.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
at this time of sorrow.
He will no longer have to suffer the wounds
of battle or of life . For he has now
found peace with his God.
In remembrance of our fallen Patriot,
Officers and Members:
Department of Pennsylvania
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Michael J. Mescavage, Cdr. Ret.
MIKE MESCAVAGE, Cdr.
