Jeffrey P. Gober, 62, of Northampton, passed away on April 28, 2020, at home. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Yellen) Gober of Northampton. They just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on April 23rd. Born in Allentown on August 30, 1957, he was the son of Shirley (Silfies) Gober and the late John Gober. Jeffrey was a 1975 graduate of Northampton High School. He spent his working years as the owner/operator of JPG Construction for 28 years. For the past nine years, he worked in maintenance at the Northampton School District. He was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay. He spent many years involved with Allen Township and Northampton Athletic Association Sports. He loved to fish and spending time with his grandchildren and family. In addition to his loving wife, Patti and mother, he is survived by three children: Justin J. Gober, Northampton; Jessica K. Gober, Northampton; and Michael J. Gober, Allentown; grandchildren, Jax and Madelyn; brothers, John Gober and wife Debra, Glenside; Gary Gober, Northampton; Paul Gober, Orlando, FL; and Glen Gober, Bethlehem; sister, Janice Gober, Northampton; brothers-in-law, James and Steve Yellen & family, all of Northampton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM at St. Peter's R.C.C. at 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 9-10AM in the church and burial will follow after mass at St. Peter's Church Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will take place after the conclusion of services at St. Peter's Church. We kindly ask you wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeffrey's memory to The Northampton Athletic Association P.O. Box 125, Northampton, PA 18067 and the Amyloidosis Foundation 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2 Clarkston, MI 48346. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.-Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
.