Jeffrey "Peter"Freed (12/16/1944-11/8/2020) was born and raised in Allentown, PA and was a graduate of Penn State University with a BS in Business.
Married to Wendy Copeland Freed in 1971, they moved to Bethlehem, PA where he opened the Star Insurance Agency, specializing in Long Term Care Insurance, later becoming Vice President of the United Security Assurance Company until ten years before his retirement in 2004.
After retiring, the Freeds moved to Pittsburgh, PA where they spent 6 months a year along with 6 months in Boynton Beach, FL.
The family were members of Keneseth Israel in Allentown, PA and Temple Emanuel in Pittsburgh, PA.
Mr. Freed is survived by his wife Wendy, sons Dr. Michael C. Freed, his wife Dr. TingTing Zhu and their two young daughters Rachel and Samantha of McLean, VA and Jonathan C.Freed, his wife Chris and their two young sons Logan and Gavin of Bridgeville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or any charity of your choice
. William Slater II Funeral Service, Scott Twp, entrusted with arrangements.www.slaterfuneral.com