George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
Interment
Following Services
Zion Stone Church Cemetery
Kreidersville, PA
Jeffrey R. Ruth Obituary
Jeffrey R. Ruth, 56, of East Allen Township, formerly of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home with his loving wife by his side. He was the husband of Brenda Y. (Nagy) Ruth. Together they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on September 23rd. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Melvin R. and Barbara J. (Stettler) Ruth, of Danielsville. Jeffrey was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1981. A member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 375, Allentown, Jeffrey was employed as an electrician for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was known for his exceptional skills in home renovation projects. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Brenda, and his parents, he is survived by four sons, Josh and Joel Ruth, both of Northampton, Scott Dinan, of Oswego, NY, and Zachary Dinan, at home; two daughters, Emily Stark and her husband, Phil, and Alexis Dinan, both of Bethlehem; six grandchildren; a brother, Robert Ruth and his wife, Beth, of Lower Nazareth Township; a sister, Susan Edinger and her husband, David, of Saylorsburg; parent-in-laws, John and Betty (Heyer) Nagy, of Hanover Township; two sisters-in-law, Laura Stanley and her husband, Ken, of Bethlehem, and Christine Maigur and her husband, Will, of Forks Township; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins. Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Zion Stone Church Cemetery, Kreidersville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Jeffrey's family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
