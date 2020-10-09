1/1
Jeffrey R. Wert
1986 - 2020
Jeffrey R. Wert, 34, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem due to complications of a brain tumor.

Born on August 26, 1986 in Abington Pennsylvania, he was a 2005 graduate of Stroudsburg High School where he was active in track, football, swimming, jazz band, concert band, and the school musical. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Masters degree in Secondary Education from East Stroudsburg University; and attended Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland. While in college he played football and rugby.

He was a former history teacher at Moffat County High School in Colorado and currently taught at Suitland High School in Maryland. During college years, he worked at Siamsa Irish Pub in Stroudsburg.

Jeff was a research assistant at the Library of Congress and while living in Colorado was a swimming and football coach.

Surviving are his mother and step-father, Laurie (Lantzer) and Gary Braman of Stroudsburg; father and step-mother, Dr. Jeffrey R. and Gail Wert of Bethlehem; two sisters, Bethany Wert of Stroudsburg and Carolyn Wert of Bethlehem; a brother, Eric Wert of Bethlehem; step sister and brother, Abigail and Callan Braman; grandparents, Richard and Judith Lantzer and Robert and Sandra Wert all of Stroudsburg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends

There will be a public visitation on Sunday, October 11, from 2:00 to 4:00PM at Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A private family service will follow with the Rev. Monica B. Guepet officiating. Burial will take place at Stroudsburg Cemetery.

Due to current COVID health restrictions, church capacity is limited and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The family extends their thanks to all St. Luke's Hospice caregivers for their care of Jeffrey both at home and in the hospice house.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to St. Luke's Hospice (www.slhn.org).

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stroudsburg United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
October 8, 2020
I’m very sorry about your loss. He was one of the best swim coaches we’ve had along with a great history teacher. He will forever be remembered by all of his students and athletes.
Ashleigh W
Student
October 8, 2020
My heart goes out to you and the family with the loss of your wonderful son Jeff. He was a person everyone would be proud to call their son. May God look over your family and give you the strength to get though this. May you cherish all they memories he has made. God Bless
SueAnn Irish
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
SueAnn Irish
October 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of this young man's passing. Our sincere condolences to the whole Wert family - may you treasure his memory always.
Rick & Tina Wert
Family
October 8, 2020
So sad to hear about your son. This is a hard time for your family. A hard time for a parent. My thoughts are with you.
Linda Anderson
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
We are so sorry to see this. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Tim and Lisa Mitchell
Friend
Dr. Jeffrey Wert and Family, how saddened to hear of your sons passing. May all who knew him find comfort in your memories of Jeffrey. May God comfort everyone during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family.
Laura and James Franks
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
To the Werths and Lantzers , Bethany and Carolyn; We extend our deepest sympathies on the passing of Jeffrey; such a brilliant and talented young man. May the Lord grant you strength during this trying time.
The Elkhoury&#8217;s
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
Jeff was a dear friend and a role model. He was the life a party, he lit up rooms when he walked in. He will always be missed.

Best wishes,

Robert “Bert” Elefante
Robert Elefante
Friend
October 8, 2020
So sorry to here of your sons passing.. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May he rest in peace.
Harley and Mary Ann Fish
Friend
