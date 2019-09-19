Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeffrey S. Diefenbach Obituary
Jeffrey S. Diefenbach, 50, of Alburtis, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Michele M. (Podlesny), with whom he shared nearly 21 years of marriage. Born in Mineola, NY, he was the son of the late William and Marilyn (Lemke) Diefenbach. Jeff was a landscape architect and the owner of Pangaea. Prior, he worked with Jim Blaukovitch Golf Course Design and Creative Landscape. He will be remembered for his creative

designs, drawings and his home which he built. His family is a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, Whitehall.

Survivors: Wife Michele; daughter Hailey C.; sisters Patty, wife of Bert Rinehimer of Pocono Pines, and Christine, wife of Timothy Duffy of Kings Park, NY; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers William and Peter.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM.

Memorials can be made in Jeff's memory to his daughter Hailey, to be used for her education or The Sanctuary at Haafsville, c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019
