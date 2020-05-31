Lance Corporal Jeffrey S. Jones
Lance Corporal Jeffrey S. Jones, 54 years, Catasauqua HS Alumni and USMC veteran, passed away May 27, 2020 at his residence. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Gloria(Faust) Jones of Catasauqua and the late Walter T Jones Jr

Jeffrey was a proud Marine veteran who took pride in collecting local historical artifacts. He worked for many years as an Underwriter for multiple insurance companies before retiring.

Surviving along with his mother Gloria are his daughters Heather and Candice Jones; son Landon Visconti-Jones; brother Michael Jones and wife Becky; sister Kelly Nichols and husband Eric; 5 grandchildren; nieces and nephew. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his nephew Jason Nichols.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

A memorial service to be held at a later date.

Semper Fi

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
