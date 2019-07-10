|
|
Jeffrey W. Roeder, 43, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Jeannette "Gina" (Cuevas) Roeder, they were married on October 31, 2003. Born January 12, 1976 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of George C. Roeder of Walnutport, and the late Patricia (Cecolini) Roeder. Jeff worked as a warehouse supervisor at a location which contracted with various companies including Crayola & FedEX. He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a brother Craig Roeder and his Wife Maureen of NY; Mother-in-law: Anna Villegas, aunts, cousins, nieces & nephews. Beloved cats; Ambie, Beesie, Charlie, Curly, Panzer & Rocky
A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. A calling hour will be held from 12-1Pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to No Nonsense Neutering, 1044 Quebec St, Allentown PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019