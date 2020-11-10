Jenaro Huertas, 83 of Bethlehem, died in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Priscilla L. (Diaz) Huertas.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Orlando J. Huertas (Celia) of Northampton; Evelyn Renner (Michael) of Northampton; Oscar P. Huertas (Dellise) of Bethlehem Twp.; Jerry Huertas (Carmen) of Bethlehem; Alexander G. Huertas (Lindsay) of Mechanicsburg and Melinda Santiago and her children as well as eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jenaro was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com