1/1
Jenaro Huertas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenaro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenaro Huertas, 83 of Bethlehem, died in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Priscilla L. (Diaz) Huertas.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Orlando J. Huertas (Celia) of Northampton; Evelyn Renner (Michael) of Northampton; Oscar P. Huertas (Dellise) of Bethlehem Twp.; Jerry Huertas (Carmen) of Bethlehem; Alexander G. Huertas (Lindsay) of Mechanicsburg and Melinda Santiago and her children as well as eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jenaro was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
LE DOY MIS MAS CONDOLENCIA A LA FAMILIA/ SUS HIJOS Y NIETOS; LOS TENDRE EN LAS ORACIONES. VAYA CON DIOS.////
ROSA M TRINIDAD
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved