Jennie A. Bambu, 98, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Theresa (Sonego) and Peter Favere and step mother, Mary (Sonego). She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Bambu.Jennie was a machine operator at Adler, Lowell and Muriel Dress Factory for 30 years. She was a former member of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church where she was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Altar Sodality. She was a kind and gentle woman who enjoyed taking care of her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandsons, David A. Bambu and his wife, Kelly and J. Scott Bambu and his wife, Shea ; sister, Mary Caterinacci and great-grandchildren, Kyle and Brynn. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Bambu and his wife, Phyllis; sisters, Inez Merola, Theresa Manasseri and Lena Duvo and brother, Joseph Favere. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, Pa 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019