Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
450 Washington Ave
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Bambu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie A. Bambu


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie A. Bambu Obituary
Jennie A. Bambu, 98, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Theresa (Sonego) and Peter Favere and step mother, Mary (Sonego). She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Bambu.Jennie was a machine operator at Adler, Lowell and Muriel Dress Factory for 30 years. She was a former member of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church where she was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Altar Sodality. She was a kind and gentle woman who enjoyed taking care of her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandsons, David A. Bambu and his wife, Kelly and J. Scott Bambu and his wife, Shea ; sister, Mary Caterinacci and great-grandchildren, Kyle and Brynn. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Bambu and his wife, Phyllis; sisters, Inez Merola, Theresa Manasseri and Lena Duvo and brother, Joseph Favere. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, Pa 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now