88 years of age, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 in Cedarbrook Senior Care. She was the wife of Ralph A. Centolanza for 55 years at the time of his passing in 2010. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Drogon) Mularz. Mom always loved her family fiercely. She was known for her outstanding style and decorating. She always enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. She is survived by daughter Gail A. wife of William F. Danner, Jr. of Orefield; sons Gary T. husband of Lauri (Haberacker) Centolanza of Allentown, and Glenn J. husband of Mary B. (Krutulis) Centolanza of White House Station, NJ., grandchildren Keith W. Danner and his wife Brandi (Nobles), Caitlin A. Centolanza, Genna R. Centolanza, Angela E. Centolanza, Erin M. Centolanza, and Kristen A. Danner; great grandson Carson Danner; brother Johnie Mularz and his wife Josephine. Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday July 10, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc., 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, PA 18052, where visitation with her family will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 399 Market Street #102 Philadelphia, PA 19106 Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019