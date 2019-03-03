Morning Call Obituaries
Jennie L. Collins

Jennie L. Collins Obituary
Jennie L. (Burgio) Collins, 55, of Schnecksville, formerly of Catasauqua, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Curtis M. Collins to whom she was married 31 years last November 21. Born in Easton, November 15, 1963, Jennie was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Gladys M. (Weaver) Burgio. She was employed by Lehigh Valley Health Network. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Curt; son, Matthew R. Collins and his wife, Jessica of Slatington; daughter, Danielle M. Collins and her companion, Christopher J. Litzenberger of Macungie; brothers, Barry L. Burgio and his wife, Kathy of Bethlehem, Richard J. Burgio and his wife, Marty of St. Augustine, FL.Service: A celebration of Jennie's life will take place 7:30 pm. Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Friday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.comContributions: In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The and/or Forgotten Felines c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019
