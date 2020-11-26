Jennie M. Green, 97, of Bethlehem, died on November 23, 2020. She was born and raised in Fountain Hill, the daughter of the late Michael and Antoinette (DeCrosta) Cotugno. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Green.
Jennie was a talented ice dancer and a member of the Penguin Club of the Albeth Ice Skating Rink. She also enjoyed playing tennis and was a star pitcher on The Hiller's softball team of Fountain Hill. She worked at Keystone Mills prior to dedicating her life to her family as a homemaker.
Jennie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Janet M. Green-Dunstan, as well as her granddaughter, Denise Booth and her husband, Daniel. She was predeceased by her siblings Leonard Cotugno, Samuel Cotugno, Dorothy Selvaggio, and Jean Burda.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017 on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow in the church. Entombment will be held at the Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or The Steel Ice Center of Bethlehem. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.