Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church,
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Zabrenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie M. Zabrenski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie M. Zabrenski Obituary
Jennie M. Zabrenski , 91, of Pottstown, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Sr. Living, Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Stanley Zabrenski. Born in Nanticoke, Luzerne Co., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Rutkowski) Zatika. Before retiring, she worked as a seamstress for the former Eagle Flag Co., Pottstown. She was a member of the former St. Peter's R.C. Church, Pottstown. Jennie enjoyed dining out, spending time with family and traveling.

Survivors: sons John and his wife Henrietta of Allentown, Theodore and his wife Melissa of Orwigsburg; daughters Susan Visconti and her husband Michael of Pinehurst, NC, Patricia DeNicco and her husband August of Pottstown; grandchildren August and his wife Rebecca, Andrew, Jeannine, John, Thomas; great grandchildren August and Chase. She was predeceased by a brother Frank and sister Helen Griffith.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Thursday August 22 at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM at church.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions can be made to the , 968 Postal Rd, Ste. 110 Allentown, PA 18109
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now