|
|
Jennifer Ann Grube, 47, of Emmaus, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of '89 and Churchman's Business School in '91, where she met her lifelong friends. Jennifer earned her BA from Alvernia College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She worked in the finance department at Nazareth School District for several years.Survivors: Son, Austin D. Grube of Emmaus; Mother, Sharon A. (Smith) Kozlowski and her husband Martin of Kutztown; Father, Dale R. Lakey and his wife Marlene of Bethlehem Twp.; Sister, Heather Lakey of Blandon; Maternal Grandfather, Merritt Smith; and will be dearly missed by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew and Friends who she held dear to her heart.Services: Memorial, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.Contribution: May be made to the , 3895 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019