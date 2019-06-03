Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Grube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer A. Grube

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer A. Grube Obituary
Jennifer Ann Grube, 47, of Emmaus, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of '89 and Churchman's Business School in '91, where she met her lifelong friends. Jennifer earned her BA from Alvernia College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She worked in the finance department at Nazareth School District for several years.Survivors: Son, Austin D. Grube of Emmaus; Mother, Sharon A. (Smith) Kozlowski and her husband Martin of Kutztown; Father, Dale R. Lakey and his wife Marlene of Bethlehem Twp.; Sister, Heather Lakey of Blandon; Maternal Grandfather, Merritt Smith; and will be dearly missed by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew and Friends who she held dear to her heart.Services: Memorial, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.Contribution: May be made to the , 3895 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now