Jennifer C. Hendricks
1971 - 2020
God called home a beautiful and loving soul, Jennifer C. Hendricks, 48, of Coplay, on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest after a long illness. She was the life partner of Charles E. "Bud" Dillon with whom she resided. Born in Key West, FL, Jennifer was the daughter of Gregory A. Hendricks of Allentown and Debra L. Grundstrom and her spouse, Mary R. Saveri of Germansville. A graduate of Marywood University with a Master's of Social Work Degree, she was formerly employed at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Jennifer was an associate volunteer of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 190 and Blue Knights PA 3 Motorcycle Club. Survivors: In addition to her companion and parents; brother, Mathew W. Hendricks of Allentown; nephew, Aidan; niece, Emma. Service: A private memorial service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. No public calling hours. A video of the service will be available Thursday evening, April 30th on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com. Click on Jennifer's obituary for the link. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Knights Chapter 190 c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Service
funeral home website
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
