|
|
Jennifer D. Heller-Hegedus, of Whitehall, Passed away on February 29th at the age of 43. She was the daughter of the late: Joseph and Judith Sipos and has been married for two and a half years to her loving husband Jason Hegedus. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a huge Eagles fan. Jennifer had been a Registered Nurse with Coordinated Health. She is survived by: husband Jason, Children Kaila Heller, Mason Heller, Brayden Heller and Jaylyn Hegedus. Grandmother Eleanor Ward, Siblings: Michael and Joseph Sipos. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday March 6th at 10:00AM in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Whitehall, Pa. www.weberfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020