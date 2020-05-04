Jennifer E. Kessler
Jennifer E. Kessler, 70, of Bethlehem passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the loving wife of Ervin Kessler with whom she spent over 45 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Jennie Mae (Ruth) Gross. Jennifer was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1968. She worked as a CNA for the Allentown State Hospital for 25 years and later at Northampton Village until retiring. Jennifer was a member of Westside Moravian Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed Bingo, watching wrestling, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Ervin; children Christoper Laubach (Mary Ellen) of Bethlehem, James Kessler of Catasauqua, Matthew Kessler (Lynn) of Lehigh Twp., Erik Kessler (Julie) of Whitehall, Sunni Gonzales of Bethlehem and Mark Kessler of Bethlehem; sister Sandra Sherman (Edward) of Bethlehem; 19 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 4 PM- 6PM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania, 919 Walnut Street, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5237.

Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
