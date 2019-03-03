Home

Jennifer Jaye Shumberger Altemos

June 15, 1958 to February 27, 2019She resided in Summit Hill, PA Jennifer passed peacefully with her family at her side.Her children and family were her greatest joys.She was a graduate of Salisbury High School. She was a mentor to many young adults.She had great faith in her Savior. She was a volunteer for the food pantry in Summit Hill.She is survived by her mother Virginia Gersitz Brown 3 sons- Joshua and Christian Altemos and Daniel Cinelli 3 sisters-Dawn Stratton, Kimberly Lucas, Jonalyn Shumberger 3 grandchildren-Adam, Damien, Amelia Rose 5 nephews 5 niecesFuneral service will be held on Monday March 4th at 1 pm 1st Presbyterian Church3231 Tilghman Street Allentown, PA 18104In lieu of flowers please donate to a non-profit organization of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019
