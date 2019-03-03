|
June 15, 1958 to February 27, 2019She resided in Summit Hill, PA Jennifer passed peacefully with her family at her side.Her children and family were her greatest joys.She was a graduate of Salisbury High School. She was a mentor to many young adults.She had great faith in her Savior. She was a volunteer for the food pantry in Summit Hill.She is survived by her mother Virginia Gersitz Brown 3 sons- Joshua and Christian Altemos and Daniel Cinelli 3 sisters-Dawn Stratton, Kimberly Lucas, Jonalyn Shumberger 3 grandchildren-Adam, Damien, Amelia Rose 5 nephews 5 niecesFuneral service will be held on Monday March 4th at 1 pm 1st Presbyterian Church3231 Tilghman Street Allentown, PA 18104In lieu of flowers please donate to a non-profit organization of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019