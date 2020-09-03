Jennifer L. Schadler, 37, of Pen Argyl, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus.
There will be a viewing, Saturday, September 5, 2020, beginning at 10 AM until 11:30 AM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, observing social distancing and mask requirements. All other services will be private. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com
