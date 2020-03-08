Home

H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2230 Rochester Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Jennifer R. Beaver

Jennifer R. Beaver Obituary
Jennifer R. Beaver, 47, of Franklin Township, Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully March 6, 2020, surrounded by family members. She suffered for many years from an autoimmune liver disease. She was the wife of Donald R. Beaver for 23 years. Born in Bethlehem, PA she was the daughter of David and Mary (Trexler) Long.

Jennifer graduated from Freedom High School in Bethlehem in 1991 and Penn State University in 1995 with a degree in Elementary Education, cum laude. Jennifer was a former kindergarten teacher at The Kinder Station, State College, PA, and curriculum director/writer at Be At Home Child Care, Pittsburgh, PA.

Jennifer was extremely devoted to her children. A friend to many, she was a very caring, thoughtful, and unselfish person. Her beautiful smile and loving nature will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her husband; parents; son Kyle of Pittsburgh; daughters Rachael of New York City, Morgan of Cleveland, OH; brother David Long and his wife Nina of Holland, PA; sister Kristin Kessler and her husband Duane of Downingtown, PA; three nieces; and aunts, uncle, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2230 Rochester Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, March 9, at HP Brandt Funeral Home,Inc.,1032 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Donations in her memory can be made to Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Avenue at Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Four Diamonds Fund, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave #115, Hershey, PA 17033.

Online condolences maybe shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
