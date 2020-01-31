Home

Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
1619 W. Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
920 South Second Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
920 South Second Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Jenny Tar Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Jenny Tar announces her passing on January 28, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Jenny will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Stephen Tar and daughter, Mary, wife of Mark Coffey of Lumberton, NJ; her three grandchildren, Victoria, Andrew, and Brandon Coffey of Lumberton, NJ; and her siblings, Eleanor DeRoner, Frieda Sarkozy, and Dominick Marciano of Allentown. She will be forever remembered for her quick sense of humor, making funny faces in pictures, her homemade raviolis and meatballs, and dancing the night away with her husband.

Born in Scranton, Jenny was the daughter of the late Dominic Marciano and Mary (Bianco) Marciano. She was preceded in death by sisters: Lena Ringer, Gena Moyer, Elizabeth Wiltraut, and Mary Balliet; brothers: Joseph, Frank, William, Alphonse, and Rev. Charles Maricano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 10 A.M. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 920 South Second Street, Allentown. Call Saturday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the church.

www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
