COL Jeremiah "Jerry" C. Moll, USA (Ret), 76, of Burke, VA, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born in Pennsburg, PA on August 13, 1944 to Horace and Catherine (Christman) Moll. His wife of 47 years, Mary Ann (Buhay) Moll passed away in 2013. Jerry graduated from Upper Perkiomen HS in 1962, the United States Military Academy in 1966 and he served his country in Vietnam. Jerry earned Masters degrees from Purdue University and the US Naval War College. Following his military retirement in 1993, he spent 22 years at Northrop Grumman. Jerry is survived by his children Stephanie (Kevin) Springate and Jeffrey Moll; siblings Fay Katrinak, John(Sandra) Moll, Marlene DeLong and Rodney (Suzanne) Moll; and grandson Dylan Springate. The memorial service will take place on October 9, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA. Condolences may be offered at fmfh.com
